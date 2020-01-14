Elderly man in Malaysia loses life savings to 'Sgt Wong'

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

BATU GAJAH - An elderly man from Tanjung Tualang has lost his life savings of RM265,000 (S$88,000) to a scam.

Batu Gajah OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 78-year-old man's funds, kept in two banks, were withdrawn by scammers between Dec 30 and Jan 3.

He said the victim received a call from one "Sgt Wong" who spoke to him in Mandarin on Dec 19, stating that some packages meant for him had been seized at the Kota Kinabalu post office.

"The victim was told that due to rampant credit card scams, he needed to transfer all his money into new bank accounts.

"He was also asked to create ATM cards for his new bank accounts," ACP Ahmad Adnan said yesterday.

On Dec 27, the victim was asked to put the ATM cards on top of a red car in Tanjung Tualang and leave.

"He only found out that all his money was gone when he went to the banks to update his accounts on Jan 7," said ACP Ahmad Adnan.

"We believe the main suspect used some locals to withdraw the money from the banks. We are still trying to track them down."

