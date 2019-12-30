Elephant calf stuck in mud hole rescued by wildlife rangers in Sabah

A baby Bornean pygmy elephant was reunited with its mother on Friday after wildlife rangers rescued it from a mud hole at a Kinabatangan plantation.

The Wildlife Rescue Unit rangers helped the calf out of the hole as its mother and the rest of the herd watched from a distance at the plantation, said Sabah Wildlife Department assistant director Dr Sen Nathan said in a Facebook post.

He said the rescue team received the report of the calf stuck in the hole and rushed to the scene with Kinabatangan wildlife rangers.

"They had to chase away the herd that was hanging around the stranded calf, " he said, adding that the plantation staff had offered to get a backhoe to help pull the calf out of the hole.

However, the ground team decided to make the hole bigger and manually help the calf

out as time was running out and the calf was getting stressed.

"We released it and after a few minutes, the mother came and took the baby elephant. They both joined the rest of the herd, " Dr Sen said, quoting a ground report by the rescue team.

The rescue came just after another bull elephant was found dead in a plantation in Sukau on Wednesday (Dec 25).

The Sabah Wildlife Department is conducting an investigation into the death, which is widely believed to be due to poisoning.