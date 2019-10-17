Engineer in Malaysia cheated out of $7,900 in phone scam

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Liew Jia Xian
The Star/Asia News Network

BALIK PULAU, Malaysia - An engineer became the latest Macau scam victim when he was cheated out of RM24,300 (S$7,900) after receiving a call from "Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)".

Balik Pulau OCPD Supt A. Anbalagan said the 29-year-old received a call on Tuesday (Oct 15) from the scammer posing as a MACC officer.

"The man asked if he had opened a bank account in Sabah, and the victim said no.

"He then told the victim that there was a RM530,000 transaction under his name and that he was suspected to have been involved in money laundering.

"The victim was then connected to 'Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department', where another man, who identified himself as 'Sarjan Samad', spoke to him.

"The victim was told that his name was listed in the Home Ministry's website and there were two arrest warrants in his name, including for money laundering and drug distribution worth RM1.6million, " he said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Supt Anbalagan added that the victim, believing the scammers, gave his username and bank account password. Later, he received three transaction messages.

"The suspect demanded the transaction codes from the victim.

"The victim only realised that he was scammed after the money was transferred and quickly reported the incident to Bukit Aman, " he said.

More about
malaysia scams

TRENDING

Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Trumpet trees, Singapore&#039;s sakura, flowering out of season in October due to rain after dry weather
Trumpet trees, Singapore's sakura, flowering out of season due to unusual weather
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'

SERVICES