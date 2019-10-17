Engineer in Malaysia cheated out of $7,900 in phone scam

BALIK PULAU, Malaysia - An engineer became the latest Macau scam victim when he was cheated out of RM24,300 (S$7,900) after receiving a call from "Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)".

Balik Pulau OCPD Supt A. Anbalagan said the 29-year-old received a call on Tuesday (Oct 15) from the scammer posing as a MACC officer.

"The man asked if he had opened a bank account in Sabah, and the victim said no.

"He then told the victim that there was a RM530,000 transaction under his name and that he was suspected to have been involved in money laundering.

"The victim was then connected to 'Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department', where another man, who identified himself as 'Sarjan Samad', spoke to him.