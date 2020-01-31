English to be used to teach Math, Science again, says Dr M

Malaysia's Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
PHOTO: Reuters
Christina Chin
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - English will once again be used to teach Math and Science, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The acting Education Minister said the use of English and mastery of the language in our education system must be promoted.

"It is very important that we give time for English, particularly in learning Science and Math.

"Geography and History can come in any language but Math and Science are not indigenous fields of knowledge (to us). It comes from abroad.

"And most of it comes to us in English, therefore we are going to use English in the teaching of Science and Math," he said, adding that those who studied Science in Bahasa Melayu later found it difficult to work where English was required.

He was speaking during a special meeting with Education Ministry management officials Thursday (Jan 30).

A video of his address was later uploaded on social media.

YAB Perdana Menteri memangku Menteri Pendidikan mempengerusikan Mesyuarat Khas bersama Kumpulan Pengurusan Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia di Putrajaya pagi tadi. Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia

Posted by Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad on Thursday, 30 January 2020

The Teaching and Learning of Science and Maths in English (or better known by its Malay acronym, PPSMI) was introduced in phases, beginning with Year One, Form One and Lower Six students in 2003 under Dr Mahathir's first tenure as prime minister. It was abolished in 2013.

Dr Mahathir said the country and rakyat want to see reforms in the education system.

"I have ideas for the role of education in the country and towards this end, certain weaknesses have to be attended to.

"I wish to put my views on record so that we can work together to achieve it.

"Of course, my views are not always popular or acceptable to many people but I feel we have to push certain things so that our children grow up and are able to tackle the problems of adult life - that is the purpose of education."

He said being a multi-racial country posed some problems but it could also contribute to the nation's development.

Much of Malaysia's development is based on the good working relationship between the races, he said.

"If the country is not stable - if we are at war - you can forget about development.

"Everything will be concentrated on how to kill each other and the killers will be the winners," he said.

More about
malaysia Education Mahathir Mohamad prime minister English Language mathematics science

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES