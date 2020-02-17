Errant eateries in Johor who reject 5 sen coins warned

KULAI - Eateries in Johor are warned to accept the 5 sen as payment from customers, as it was a legal tender.

Johor unity, domestic trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Dr S. Ramakrishnan said all coins, including 5 sen (S$0.03) must be accepted by food outlet operators.

"Those who refuse to do so face action, including hefty fines, " he said.

He urged the public to report outlets which do not accept 5 sen or other coins.

"This is strange as I do not see a problem in accepting them, " Ramakrishnan said when commenting about a complaint from the public who had problems when he wanted to pay for his meal using coins at two factory eateries in Senai.

The complainant said the foreign workers at the eateries refused to accept 5 sen coins.

The complainant added that he was disappointed over such an attitude and hoped the authorities would take action against the eateries.

Ramakrishnan urged the complainant to come forward to help the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEK) enforcement unit solve the matter and take action against the outlets.

He advised consumers to report such cases, including any increase in prices or other related problems along with evidence for action to be taken.

The public can call 07-227 2811 or e-mail to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my

On an unrelated matter, Ramakrishnan said the number of vendors who had raised prices of items during the Chinese New Year season increased by more than three folds.