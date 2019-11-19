Even teachers struggling with Malaysia Additional Mathematics exam questions that are 'harder than Singapore's'

PETALING JAYA - Questions for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia's (SPM) Additional Mathematics were so tough that they left some students in tears after sitting for the papers.

A seasoned mathematics teacher said the standards of the questions were even higher than Singapore's O-Levels.

The teacher, who preferred not to be named, said he himself spent nearly an hour to complete just two questions in Paper 1 - one of two papers of the subject.

"Most Add Maths teachers (in the country) will struggle with those questions, which are harder than Singapore's.

"It was definitely very challenging for students to finish 12 questions in two-and-a-half hours, " added the teacher who manages a popular Add Maths tutorial page Y=mx+c which has over 23,000 followers on Facebook.

While he believed that it was a good move by the government to incorporate higher order thinking skills (HOTS) questions in exams, he said it would work only if students and teachers were trained to handle them.

"Though the aim to set these hard questions was to increase SPM standards, the Examinations Syndicate should be stringent in drafting questions.

"A lot of students told me there was no point in practising past years' papers because they were not helpful at all," he said.

According to the teacher, most candidates were only able to complete up to half of the questions when they sat for the Add Maths paper last Thursday.