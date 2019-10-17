Ex-1MDB CEO admits signing $1.3 billion agreement for PetroSaudi Cayman instead of PetroSaudi International

KUALA LUMPUR - The High Court was told that 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with PetroSaudi Holdings (Cayman) Ltd and not PetroSaudi International (PSI), which it had been in talks with.

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said he signed the document in 2009 despite the different name.

1MDB invested US$1billion (S$1.3 billion) into the JV.

Lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah pointed out that 'PetroSaudi Holdings Cayman' was different from 'PetroSaudi International' where the latter clearly did not mention the word 'Cayman' at all.

Shafee: I'm relying on you. Forget about Tang. You were the CEO. You take the shot first. How did you explain to the board about this?

Shahrol: The same way I explain to the court now. Tang was in charge in ensuring everything was in order. He indicated that there is nothing wrong with this.

The lawyer then questioned Shahrol why he did not seek an opinion from Wong & Partners, the law firm that represented 1MDB in the transaction.

Shahrol replied that he did not do as such as Tang was already working on the transaction.