Ex-Johor exco member loses battle with cancer

JOHOR BARU - Former Johor state executive councillor and former Johor Baru MCA division chairman Datuk Freddie Long Hoo Hin (pic) has lost his battle with cancer.

He died around 3pm yesterday at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital in Jalan Abdul Samad here.

Long, 76, was the former Gertak Merah and Stulang assemblyman for five terms. Previously, he held the state tourism and environment portfolios.

Former Stulang Laut assemblyman Mok Chek Hou said it was a huge loss for Johor and MCA, as Long had contributed a lot to the state and party.

"Long was a very down-to-earth person, hardworking and helpful. He was also very active in helping the people and conducting community work, " he said.

Low leaves behind his wife Datin Coreen Lim Boon Lee and six children.

The lawyer-cum-politician was also the former Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation Johor chapter chairman.

He was appointed as a state exco member in 2004 before announcing his retirement in 2008 after 32 years in politics.