Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's stepson granted discharge not amounting to acquittal for money laundering charges linked to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR - Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Thursday (May 14) over five counts of money laundering charges involving US$248 million (S$352.5 million) linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Sessions Court Judge Azman Ahmad made the ruling after both parties reached an agreement through a representation sent to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Thursday was initially fixed for case management.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram, who led the prosecution, read a statement to the court, saying Riza has made several representations since he was first charged.

"An agreement has been arrived at between the prosecution and the accused under the terms of which the federal government will receive a substantial sum running into several million ringgit.

"The sum has direct reference to the subject matter of the charges framed in this case," Datuk Seri Sri Ram said.

He added that as a result of the agreement, the charges framed against Riza would not proceed, pending the completion of the agreement.

"The prosecution, with the consent of the accused, now respectfully moves the court for an order of discharge not amounting to an acquittal," Mr Sri Ram said.

After the statement was read, Judge Azman then made the order for discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

The court also ordered for Riza's RM1 million (S$327,800) bail in two sureties to be returned.

On July 5 last year, Riza, owner of Red Granite Pictures, pleaded not guilty to five charges.

On the first charge, the producer of Wolf Of Wall Street was accused of being involved in money laundering proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to US$1,173,104 via a transaction made from an account with the number 11116073, which belonged to Good Star Limited at RBS Coutts, Switzerland, to account number 123248291 of City National Bank, Los Angeles, belonging to Red Granite Productions Inc.

The money was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB funds between April 12 and May 12 at City National Bank.

On the second charge, Riza, who is the son of Datuk Seri Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor from her previous marriage, was accused of committing the same offence involving US$9 million via transfers from the same account on Sept 10, 2012, and Oct 10, 2012, at the same premises.

On the third and fourth charges, he was accused of the same offence involving US$133 million and US$60 million in money transfers from account number 81134378 belonging to Aabar Investment PJS Limited, at BSI SA, Lugano, Switzerland, to account number 6C02250A at BSI Bank Limited, Singapore, belonging to Red Granite Capital Ltd.

The offence was allegedly committed at BSI Ltd in Singapore on June 18, 2012, and Oct 23, 2012.

On the fifth charge, Riza was accused of committing the same offence amounting to US$45 million at the same venue on Nov 14,2012.

The charges were framed according to Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which carries a fine not exceeding RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction.