Exit strategy from MCO only if people obey new norm rules

PETALING JAYA - The Health Ministry will propose an exit strategy from the conditional movement control order (MCO) if the public displays a high level of adherence to the new norm required to fight Covid-19.

This new norm is characterised by things such as the observance of social distancing and other socially responsible moves to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The new norm is summarised as SOP, or observance of conditions (Syarat), watching out for high-risk individuals (Orang berisiko tinggi), and adoption of social distancing (Penjarakan sosial).

"SOP is simple, but difficult to implement," he said, adding that if SOP become an ingrained culture, the ministry could then start discussing the exit strategy with the authorities.

He said people should avoid crowded places, confined space, or being in close proximity with others.

"Wash hands frequently, wear a face mask when in public places, and heed warnings," he said as he expressed fear that the number of Covid-19 cases may increase during Hari Raya if the people let their guard down.

Other than advising Muslims to only celebrate on a small scale during Hari Raya to minimise risks, he also pleaded with people not to visit graves during this festive season.

"For the sake of the elderly, young children, and those with other underlying diseases, people should refrain from visiting.

"We can only advise. But please, only for this year, don't even visit graves," he said in underscoring concern over the many (illegal) attempts to cross state borders to celebrate Hari Raya.

"A total of 2,931 vehicles tried to cross borders over the last three days. We are very worried over this.

"And this matter is compounded by students from higher learning institutes (who had returned home but failed to adhere to the quarantine order).

"Please protect the national, state, district, and town borders, all the way down to the house border.

"Please follow the conditions imposed. High risk individuals must be protected," he urged in his daily briefing at the ministry headquarters at Putrajaya yesterday.

Up to May 18, those aged above 60 made up 13.8 per cent of the 6,941 Covid-19 cases, while children under the age of 12 made up 4.6 per cent, and 10.8 per cent of the cases involve those with chronic ailments.

Dr Noor Hisham also said enforcement action may need to be taken if people continued to defy advice and bring children to crowded spaces.

Parents are also not allowed to take their children under the age of 12 to hospitals without prior appointments, he said.

The event took on a lighter note as Dr Noor Hisham took the opportunity to wish Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) a "happy 50th anniversary."

"As a graduate, I pray that UKM will continue to produce outstanding and competitive graduates who live up to its motto of inspiring futures and nurturing possibilities," he said while sporting a red UKM tie.

Dr Noor Hisham, who has been Health director-general since March 2013, is currently UKM's most celebrated alumnus, having graduated from there in 1988 as a doctor of medicine before obtaining his master of surgery in 1994.

