Expats cannot return to Malaysia yet

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants will have to be undergo compulsory quarantine when they return to Malaysia, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"The government is aware that many are eager to return but this has not been decided and for now, they are not allowed to come back to Malaysia.

"I believe they will be allowed to return soon but must follow the same procedure as Malaysians returning from overseas, which is to undergo compulsory quarantine for 14 days at government-designated centres.

"This is particularly so for those who are from high-risk countries," he said.

Malaysia closed its borders to foreigners since the movement control order was enforced on March 18 in an effort to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

On April 3, compulsory quarantine was enforced among returning Malaysians and to date, 28,723 had been quarantined of which 16,445 individuals completed the process and were allowed to return home since April 17.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the government would not be enforcing the 10pm-to-6am inter-district travel restriction but the ban on interstate travel remains.

He also said that police would be studying how those who returned to their hometowns by public transport would be able to return to the cities.

Those returning to their hometowns or kampung using private vehicles have been allotted May 7 to 10 to make their journey.

"The police are studying the matter in detail on how many public transport vehicles are needed.

"Interstate travel is still not allowed so vehicles such as express buses are not operating," he said during the daily press briefing yesterday.

He said the police would make a detailed announcement on this soon.

Ismail Sabri also said that authorities had yet to declare two areas near Selayang and Jalan Raja Bot under enhanced MCO but had implemented tighter control measures for those who want to enter or leave the areas.

He said barbed wire had also been placed and swab tests among residents had been conducted.

"We have not announced an enhanced MCO for these areas but we have taken steps to tighten security and control there," he said.

According to earlier reports, the Health Ministry said that Taman Wilayah and Taman Desa Bakti in Selayang and Jalan Raja Bot where the Chow Kit market is situated have been placed under enhanced MCO.

Health authorities had found 16 new local infections at the Chow Kit market.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.