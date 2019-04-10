Experts support Malaysia's return to GST

PETALING JAYA - The idea to reintroduce the goods and services tax (GST) to cushion the government's coffers amid the prevailing lower oil price, uncertain economic growth from the continuing US-China trade war and the country's high indebtedness has received support from some experts.

However, they said that the government of the day must learn from the mistakes of the past government namely on the implementation of GST tax refunds which must be done in an honest and transparent manner.

"The delay in GST refunds was cited by most companies, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as affecting their cashflow.

"This calls for greater transparency and governance structure in the audit process to ensure a timely refunds of GST credit to traders and manufacturers.

Lee said the extra revenue collected from GST along with the huge cost savings from the expenditure efficiency and good governance of spending would provide support for the government to finance public expenditure.

"The weak enforcement of price surveillance during the GST implementation and inadequate consumer awareness or lack of information about the GST had caused unwarranted cascading price effects on consumers, especially hitting the pockets of low-income households though basic necessities were exempted or zero-rated, " Lee said.