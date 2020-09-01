Expose may cost Malaysia's anti-corruption bureau its integrity, says veteran journalist

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is at risk of losing its integrity and might be accused of slander by revealing audio recordings which are said to be evidence of a "high-level conspiracy", says veteran journalist Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

He said the audio recordings should instead be investigated and action taken on them.

In a Facebook posting yesterday he said MACC should not expose such things to sensationalise it or it would lose credibility.

"It must be investigated and action taken," he wrote.

MACC revealed nine audio recordings involving high-ranking officials, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Rosmah Mansor, alleging a "criminal conspiracy at the highest level".

Among other individuals MACC identified in the audio recordings were former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and Najib's former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh.

The recordings are said to have taken place between Jan 5, 2016 and July 29, 2016.

MACC said it received the recordings anonymously just after New Year's Day.

Regarding Rosmah's involvement, Kadir said he was not surprised.

"I repeatedly warned Najib regarding Rosmah's involvement since he was the deputy prime minister," said Kadir.