Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won't help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists

JOHOR BARU - Johoreans are sceptical that the 50 additional motorcycle lanes at the Causeway and the Second Link announced under Budget 2020 will make much of an impact on the congestion.

Technician K. Sushtendran, 40, said while he welcomed the government's announcement, he believed that the effect would not be significant.

"Hundreds of motorcyclists cross both the Causeway and Second Link every day. I do not think that extra 50 lanes will make any difference. It may help to reduce a bit of the congestion but the problem will still remain, " he said.

"The more urgent thing to look into is ensuring that there are enough officers to man the counters, " Mr Sushtendran.