Face mask scammers cash in on virus fear in Malaysia

As the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues, scammers are taking advantage of the situation to make money.

As many as 20 victims have lost more than RM5,000 (S$1,680) attempting to buy face masks on Facebook, Sin Chew Daily reported.

A victim, who wanted to be known only as Miss Xiao, said her company had asked her to buy face masks online for employees, and she found a sellers' group on Facebook last Friday.

"The seller was very professional in the reply. I checked the account number against those listed by the police and it seemed fine, so I made my purchase, " she said.

Xiao then transferred RM655 for 47 boxes of face masks.

However, the seller kept giving excuses for not delivering the goods.

When she failed to get any reply from the seller after Sunday, she knew she had been cheated.

Xiao said she managed to contact seven other victims on Facebook.

They were told by the police that some 20 victims had made police reports so far.

The daily also reported that Malaysian singer Michael Wong has been ordered to conduct "self-surveillance" for the next 14 days after Customs officers in Taiwan found that he had been in Wuhan in December.Wong was returning to Taiwan from his hometown in Ipoh on Monday.