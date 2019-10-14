Factory worker in Malaysia loses $13,000 in investment scam

KEPALA BATAS, Malaysia - A woman lost RM40,000 (S$13,119) when she was conned by a syndicate that duped her into investing in a get-rich-quick investment scam.

The 37-year-old factory worker saw a Facebook advertisement about the investment scheme in September, which promised a quick and high investment return.

According to Seberang Prai Utara OCPD Asst Comm Noorzainy Mohd Noor, the victim had sought more information about the scheme through WhatsApp and was given a phone number to call.

"When she called, an agent claiming to be from a company called GenesisBusiness, offered her a get-rich-quick scheme and claimed that he had assisted many people with their financial problems.

"She then initially agreed to invest RM5,000 only but was persuaded to add more money in the investment up to RM40,000 with a return of RM100,000.

"She was promised she would get her investment profit on the same day she banked in the money," he said in a statement on Sunday (Oct 13).