'The facts speak for themselves': Malaysia minister Yeo Bee Yin slams Indonesia's denial of haze

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said data indicates that Indonesia was responsible for the haze.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin says that data clearly shows that Indonesia is responsible for the haze in the country.

"Let the data speak for itself. Minister Siti Nurbaya should not be in denial," she wrote in her Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 11), referring to Indonesian Environment Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Ms Yeo said that data indicates that Indonesia was responsible for the haze, and that Ms Siti Nurbaya should not be pushing the blame to Malaysia.

This comes following reports that Ms Siti Nurbaya said that the haze in Malaysia was caused by the forest fires in its own country.

Ms Siti Nurbaya said Malaysia had not been transparent about its own forest fires, and that she would send a letter to the Malaysian ambassador to correct its data.

In the post, Ms Yeo had also included a link to the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), in which the latest data showed that the total number of hot spots in Kalimantan was 474, and 387 in Sumatra.

This was a stark contrast to the latest number of hot spots in Malaysia, which was recorded at seven.

Ms Yeo also included a link from the ASMC that showed the wind direction in which the haze would have blown, which debunked Ms Siti Nurbaya's claim that Sarawak's haze was caused by Malaysia's forest fires.

"As for (Siti Nurbaya's) claim that the haze is from Sarawak, just look at the wind direction. How is it logically possible?" she said.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, however, has declined to react to Ms Siti Nurbaya's claim that the haze situation in Malaysia originated from fires in Sarawak.

"Never mind, that is just her own comment. We will not say anything about it, " said Tun Dr Mahathir to reporters, after attending Binary University's 35th anniversary gala dinner here.

The recent haze has caused a number of areas in Malaysia to record unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) levels.

Sarawak was the most affected, and half a million face masks were sent by the National Disaster Management Agency to the state.

Schools in the state will also be temporarily closed by the Education Ministry based on API readings, though the primary school-leaving UPSR examinations are expected to go on.

More about
malaysia INDONESIA haze

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Shibuya, Harajuku or Tsukiji market
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Shibuya, Harajuku or Tsukiji market
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Have you ever wondered if eating durian is healthy?
Have you ever wondered if eating durian is healthy?

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES