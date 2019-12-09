'The facts speak for themselves': Malaysia minister Yeo Bee Yin slams Indonesia's denial of haze

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin says that data clearly shows that Indonesia is responsible for the haze in the country.

"Let the data speak for itself. Minister Siti Nurbaya should not be in denial," she wrote in her Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 11), referring to Indonesian Environment Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Ms Yeo said that data indicates that Indonesia was responsible for the haze, and that Ms Siti Nurbaya should not be pushing the blame to Malaysia.

This comes following reports that Ms Siti Nurbaya said that the haze in Malaysia was caused by the forest fires in its own country.

Ms Siti Nurbaya said Malaysia had not been transparent about its own forest fires, and that she would send a letter to the Malaysian ambassador to correct its data.

In the post, Ms Yeo had also included a link to the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), in which the latest data showed that the total number of hot spots in Kalimantan was 474, and 387 in Sumatra.