Family of 3 in Malaysia escapes burning home

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

A senior citizen and her two daughters escaped without any serious injuries as their house on Jalan Kalidi here burned down.

Muar Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Heza Aris said the department received a distress call at about 10.30 am on Sunday (Dec 29) and deployed two fire engines, one water tanker and one emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) vehicle to the scene.

"We also deployed 22 firemen. However, the fire destroyed about 90 per cent of the house," he said, adding that the operation ended at around 12.27 pm.

Heza said the victims had been identified as Ng Kim Gek, 89, and daughters Wu Siew Keng, 66 and Wu Siew Mee, 57.

"Siew Keng suffered a minor injury while the other two victims were unharmed, " he said.

More about
malaysia fires

