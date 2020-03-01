Family of wheelchair-bound girl in Malaysia dealt heavy blow as fire guts house

Bleak start: Adeeba Raisha sitting on Ahmad Asrol’s knee as they checked the wrecked wheelchair. Looking on are Che Hasma with her two-year-old daughter Adelia Raissa, seven-year-old son Adib Iqbal Qayyum and adopted daughter Afizatul Dzatiey Dzulhairi, 12.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
G.c. Tan
The Star/Asia News Network

ALOR SETAR - Her father pawned his mobile phone for RM200 (S$66) on New Year's Eve to buy school uniforms for her and her three siblings.

Hours later, a fire gutted their house in Kubang Pasu which also destroyed the school items and wheelchair of Adeeba Raisha Ahmad Asrol, nine.

She had been dependent on a wheelchair following complications with her spine in 2017.

Adeeba Raisha said her father took the family to Ayer Hitam town at about 8pm that night to buy school uniforms after pawning his phone.

"On our way home, the car had a flat tyre. My father changed the tyre, but then the car wouldn't start so we slept in the car while my father's friend repaired the car," she said.

Adeeba Raisha's mother Che Hasma Ahmad, 33, said they were still by the roadside at 1.30am in the stalled car when a neighbour called, saying that their house in Kubang Pasu was on fire.

So she and her husband borrowed their friend's motorcycle and rushed home, while their children waited at the friend's house.

They found their home gutted and most of their possessions gone.

An anguished Che Hasma said: "My family is so unfortunate. Many years ago, my husband, who is a former policeman, lost his job due to a health problem.

"In 2017, my daughter sustained a spine injury due to bullies at school and now our house is destroyed in a fire."

Che Hasma, who is a government hospital nurse, is the family's sole breadwinner.

The Star reported in August last year on the alleged bullying case in which Adeeba Raisha claimed that she was regularly assaulted by three schoolmates who also extorted money from her.

The abuse allegedly led to her having complications in her spine until she was confined to a wheelchair.

Che Hasma said the hospital could only prescribe pain medication to Adeeba Raisha now because the family could not afford the RM16,000 needed for the girl to undergo corrective spinal surgery.

Her father, former L/Kpl Ahmad Asrol Ahmad, 33, is an odd-job worker.

Yesterday, the state Health Department provided Adeeba Raisha with a new wheelchair.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) national exco member Wan Su Haron, state police contingent headquarters religious officer Syukri Abdul Wahab and assistant psychology officer Kamaruddin Yeh turned up yesterday to help the family.

Wan Su said MCPF would stay in touch with them.

Those wishing to help through MCPF can contact Wan Su at 019-421 7008.

More about
malaysia fires

