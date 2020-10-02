Famous George Town mural in Penang now an eyesore

GEORGE TOWN - What was once a popular spot for tourists and one of the most photographed murals here has now turned dilapidated.

The spot where tourists used to make a beeline to pose for Insta-worthy photographs with the mural known as "The Little Boy on Chair" is no longer an attraction and has become an eyesore.

It is not known what had happened but it appears that a structure next to the mural is undergoing some construction work.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Heritage Conservation director Danny Koay said the structure, which is illegal, was demolished by the owner of the building last year.

"It was an empty space before, and the tenant had built a shack where they sold beverages.

"MBPP had planned to take action and send a notice to them but the owners acted pre-emptively," he said when contacted Sunday (Feb 9).

Koay said only recently, the owner had hacked the floor of the empty space.

"MBPP will liaise with them to find out what they plan to do after this," he said.

The mural is located only 200m from another famous mural - the "Children on a Bicycle" - in Armenian Street.

Both murals, and a few others, were painted by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic for the George Town Festival 2012 to mark the city's inscription as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2008.