Famous nasi kandar outlet in Penang ordered to close

GEORGE TOWN - A famous nasi kandar shop along the heritage enclave in Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling was shut down by Penang Island City Council (MBPP) after rats and cockroach droppings were found in the premises.

The outlet, which always has a long queue at night, was shut down by MBPP on Wednesday (Jan 8) around 8pm during an inspection on food outlets in George Town.

MBPP environmental health officer M. Bavani said the premises would be closed down until Jan 22.

"During the period they have to comply with cleanliness requirements as advised, especially regarding pest control against rats, cockroaches and flies.

She said the shut down order was in accordance with MBPP bylaws under Section 38 (1) of the Food Establishment Act Bylaws 1991.

