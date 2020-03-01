A few 'under performing' ministers may be dropped following Malaysian Education Minister Maszlee's resignation

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia - Ministers deemed to be "under performers" are at risk of being dropped after the Cabinet saw its first resignation at the start of the new year.

Dr Maszlee Malik has resigned after serving for 20 months as Education Minister. His resignation takes effect from today.

While many did not expect changes in the Cabinet would happen so soon into the new year, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said a reshuffle would likely take place before Malaysia hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit. Apec is set to take place in November.

Sources believe that Maszlee's leaving would "not be the last".

"A few ministers and even deputy ministers will be removed, " said a source.

Maszlee's resignation sparked speculation about who will be chosen to replace him.

One name that has cropped up is former Umno minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Mustapa, who is Jeli MP, is now a member of Bersatu, which he joined on Sept 18 last year.

Fondly known as Tok Pa, the 70-year-old seasoned politician had served the Barisan Nasional Cabinet in various capacities.

During Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi's tenure, Mustapa was the Higher Education Minister.