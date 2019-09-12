Fire breaks out at JB shopping mall

JOHOR BARU - A fire broke out at a popular shopping mall here causing damage to a clothing store.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Saiful Bahri Safar said they received a distress call at around 3.50am on Sunday (Dec 8).

He said the clothing store, which is located on the ground floor, suffered about 20 per cent damage due to the fire.

"When we arrived at the scene, most of the fire had been put out by the mall's sprinkler system," he said, adding that a total of 14 firemen and two fire engines were deployed to the scene.

Saiful said no one was injured during the incident and the department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.