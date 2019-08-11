Fire dept confirms no radioactive leak at KLIA after discovery of wet package

PHOTO: Twitter/BernamaTV
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - There was no radioactive leak following the discovery of a wet package at the Pos Aviation Sdn Bhd warehouse near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said firemen from KLIA and Shah Alam fire stations were called in after the wet package, believed to contain Iridium 192, was discovered at the warehouse at around 10.40am yesterday.

"When our Hazmat (hazardous materials) team and personnel from the Atomic Energy Licensing Board inspected the package, it was confirmed that there was no radioactive leak.

"We have yet to ascertain why the box was found wet, " he said when contacted.

Hafisham praised staff members for promptly alerting the authorities when the box was found.

Iridium 192 is a radioactive isotope that can be used to kill cancer cells.

Meanhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, which manages KLIA, confirmed that the incident did not affect operations at the airport.

