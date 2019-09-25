Firefly offering free seats for Malaysia domestic flights

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Firefly is offering 10,000 free seats for eligible customers to fly one way to domestic destinations.

To be eligible for these free one-way seats, customers will need to purchase one Economy Smart, Economy Flex or Business Class ticket on Malaysia Airlines to any ASEAN destination from now until Oct 1 and for immediate travel until Dec 31.

Customers can now experience Malaysian hospitality on both airlines by redeeming one free one-way seat with a special promo code on Firefly's website www.fireflyz.com.my.

These seats will be up for grabs from Nov 2 until March 29 next year on Saturdays and Sundays only.

This is the first time Malaysia Airlines is jointly offering such a promotion with sister airline Firefly.

Malaysia Aviation Group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said it was the perfect opportunity for customers to travel within ASEAN and explore Malaysia with the promotion.

"This offer is for a limited time only, so book your ASEAN travels with Malaysia Airlines now," she said.

For more details on the promotion, visit www.malaysiaairlines.com/fyfreeseat.

More about
malaysia Airlines Deals and promotions

