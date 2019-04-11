Firemen free man with leg caught in escalator in KL mall

KUALA LUMPUR - A man's leg got stuck in an escalator at a shopping mall here for about 45 minutes before he was released by a team from the Fire and Rescue Department.

The department's operations commander Mohd Zuhair Faisal Zulkifli said they dispatched six personnel from the Titiwangsa station to the scene five minutes after they received a call yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 10am at the mall along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

"When we arrived, we found a 49-year-old man trapped on the escalator on the first floor of the mall," he said.

Zuhair added that they began work on securing the device before removing the man safely about 45 minutes later.

"He suffered a broken leg and was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment," he added.