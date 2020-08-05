First day of interstate travel in Malaysia: No congestion reported on major highways

KUALA LUMPUR - No congestion was reported on major highways including near the Jalan Duta and Gombak toll plazas on the first day of the interstate travel, says Deputy Comm Datuk Azisman Alias.

The Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director said the smooth traffic flow might be due to the Wesak Day public holiday on Thursday (May 7).

He said roadblocks on the highways had also been withdrawn to facilitate interstate travel.

"So far, everything is under control and no major problems occurred.

"However, roadblocks will be conducted by the respective state and district police contingents on federal and state roads.

"JSPT has also set up 'Jam Squad' all over the country to respond to traffic congestion if and when it occurs," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said based on observations, the traffic volume in the central part of the city was only about 30 per cent from the usual numbers.

"There were not many vehicles on the road as it was a public holiday," he said when contacted.

He said the light traffic in the city could also be due to the interstate travel where those stranded in Kuala Lumpur were allowed to return to their homes in other states.

"In other parts of the city, the roads are practically clear.

"I hope motorists are mindful of all regulations and don't get carried away because of the clear roads.

"No speeding please and follow traffic regulations," he said.

In Selangor, while traffic remains light, authorities are bracing themselves for a massive movement on Sunday (May 10).

State police chief Comm Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin said majority of road users would be those returning from other states.

"We have set up nine roadblocks at areas bordering Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Perak to ensure travellers on these roads are those who have permission to travel," he said.

Comm Noor Azam also reminded motorists to be patient and plan their journeys.

"Please remember to take into consideration that food stalls and surau at rest areas are still closed," he said.