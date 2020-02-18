First Malaysian Covid-19 patient recovers

PUTRAJAYA - The first confirmed Malaysian Covid-19 patient has recovered and has been discharged.

The 41-year-old from Selangor tested positive for the virus on Feb 3 and had been treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital where he was put at an isolation ward.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said his recovery means that in Malaysia, a total of nine Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged.

"They underwent repeated Covid-19 tests, and found to be negative on two consecutive tests," said Dzulkefly in a statement here.

The man had no recent travel history to China. However, he had travelled to Singapore on a business trip from Jan 16 to Jan 23.

During the trip, he attended meetings which involved delegates who came from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

On Jan 29, the man went to a private clinic in Selangor where he sought treatment for fever and cough.

He was then referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital on Feb 2, and the following day, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the man's 40-year-old sister and 65-year-old mother-in-law, who contracted the coronavirus from him over Chinese New Year, are in stable condition. The sister is currently in isolation at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Kedah while the mother-in-law is treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Dzulkefly also said that there were no new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, keeping the tally at 22 cases, with 13 still receiving treatment in hospitals.

Earlier Monday, Dzulkefly had a 15-minute telephone call with Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng on the status of the American woman who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Malaysia from Cambodia.