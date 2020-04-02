First Malaysian tests positive for Wuhan coronavirus

PHOTO: AFP file
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A 41-year-old man from Selangor has become the first Malaysian to be infected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The Malaysian had travelled to a neighbouring country for a conference with international delegates, including some from China.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pic) said the Malaysian man has a travel history to Singapore and the ministry had contacted the republic for contact tracing.

He attended the meeting from Jan 16 to 23 and returned to Malaysia on Jan 23, said Dr Dzulkefly.

On Jan 29, he sought treatment from a private hospital for cough and fever and was referred to Hospital Sungai Buloh on Feb 2, he said in a press conference to announce the update of the 2019-nCoV cases on Tuesday (Feb 4).

He was one of two new cases reported in Malaysia.

The other was a Chinese national aged 61 who arrived in Malaysia on Jan 18 and started having mild fever on Jan 23.

He sought outpatient treatment at a private hospital and was placed under home surveillance for 14 days.

On Feb 2, his fever persisted and he was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur to receive further treatment and a lab test the following day was positive for 2019-nCoV.

He is currently being treated in an isolation ward and is in stable condition.

With the two new cases, the total cumulative number of cases is now 10.

