First-year medical student dies after fall from fourth floor of Malaysian university

Imran Hilmy
The Star/Asia News Network

SUNGAI PETANI, Malaysia - A medical student at a private higher learning institution died after he fell from the fourth floor of the university's library Sunday (Nov 17) just a day before his examinations.

According to Kuala Muda OCPD Asst Comm Adzli Abu Shah, the victim, 19, from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, was found in a pool of blood at the ground floor of the library building at about 2.45pm Sunday.

"When he was found, the victim was still breathing, but the medical team who applied CPR to the victim at the scene fail to resuscitate him.

"He was pronounced dead from severe injuries to the left and back of the head," he said in a statement.

ACP Adzli said the first year student at the university had just enrolled in the university four months ago and was expected to take his first exam on Monday (Nov 8).

It was also learnt that another student who was near the crime scene had earlier recorded the victim's movement to the upper floor of the building before the incident.

Eyewitnesses also told police they heard a loud thump in the area at about 2.30pm.

"Copies of the recording and from CCTV will also be taken to facilitate the investigation," he said.

ACP Adzli said initial investigations revealed that the victim was believed to be stressed because of the impending examination.

The body of the victim has been sent to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar and a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday (Nov 18).

Police have investigated the scene and do not suspect any criminal elements involved in the incident.

"The case will be classified as sudden death, " ACP Adzli added.

