Flood forces closure of Sarawak airport

MIRI - Lawas Airport has been shut down after its terminal building and airstrip were inundated by floods.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Relief Management Committee, the runway and airport complex were totally flooded following the non-stop rain on Wednesday night.

"Malaysia Airports Bhd has issued a notice on the closure of the airport.

"It will decide on how long the airport will be shut down.

"As at 7am, the floodwaters have risen to two feet inside the complex and on the runway," the committee said in its update yesterday.

It added that the extent of damage would only be known once the flood subsides.

Lawas has a population of about 50,000 people. The airport is an important rural-link airport as it also serves the deep interior settlements of Bario and Ba'kelalan.

Besides the airport, four villages - Kpg Siang Siang, Ulu Merapok, Kpg Luangan and Kpg Seberang - were also affected with some places inundated by nearly a metre of water.

Miri, Baram, Tinjar and Limbang are already hit by floods since early this week.