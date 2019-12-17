Flood situation improves in Johor with number of victims decreasing

Rescuers evacuating residents in Skudai, Johor, on Dec 15, 2019.
PHOTO: Sin Chew Daily/Asia News Network
Remar Nordin
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - The flood situation in Johor continues to see improvement with the number of victims placed at relief centres dropping to 8,527.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing, and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said that as of 8am on Tuesday (Dec 17), the number was lower compared with 9,151 victims on Monday (Dec 16).

He also said that the number of temporary relief centres was at 89, down from 100 on Monday, at all eight affected districts.

"However, Kluang still has the highest number of victims with 2,632, followed by Kota Tinggi with 2,107 victims and Segamat with 1,525 victims.

"Mersing has 1,285 victims, Johor Baru has 569, Pontian 226, Kulai 100, and Batu Pahat 83, " he said in a statement here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ahsmon Bajah said that there were still several roads that have been closed off from vehicles due to floods.

He added that the roads are Jalan Tanjung Sedili- Kota Tinggi, Jalan Kota Tinggi - Mersing, (KM 42-KM 58 Jalan JB-Mersing), and Jalan Lok Heng - Perani

More about
malaysia Floods Natural Disasters

