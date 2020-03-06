Follow 'ABC' formula when job-hunting, Malaysia's graduates urged

PETALING JAYA - Fresh graduates have been told to follow the "ABC" formula in looking for a job.

The Social Security Organisation's (Socso) EIS chief Datuk Mohd Sahar Darusman said graduates would cope better if they were mentally prepared during this challenging period.

"We would advise young graduates to keep looking out for jobs that are available.

"Try to get A-job, followed by a B-better job towards achieving a C-career, " he said.

According to a research done by the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER), it was estimated that 2.4 million people will lose their jobs due to Covid-19.

The government has extended the conditional MCO until June 9 as the government wanted to continue to take precautions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, despite the bleak economic outlook, there are jobs still available for job seekers.

For instance, it was reported that Pasar Besar Jalan Othman in Petaling Jaya has 1,000 job vacancies for Malaysians, which offer an average salary of RM2,000 (S$656) a month.

Mohd Sahar said Socso's Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) observed an increase in request for manpower especially following the conditional MCO.

"In the middle of May, 2,500 vacancies were offered to youths and young graduates with many more coming in.

"We foresee this increasing and hope for more optimistic trends in the near future, " he added.

He also noted that the highest job postings were from the manufacturing sector, administrative and support services, as well as the tourism sector.

"Graduates are welcome to apply for jobs from any sector. Quite often, it depends on the field of study of the graduate apart from personal preference. For instance, someone from an accounting background may choose to work in the tourism industry, " he said.

He added that there were more youngsters seeking futuristic jobs in areas such as artificial intelligence and block chain.

"Socso has also collaborated with our appointed training providers to include train and place programmes that cater to these IR4-related jobs, " said Mohd Sahar.

He said there were continuous posting for entry-level positions as there was a great demand from employers.

"Socso maintains a close-knit relationship with many career leads among education providers and continuously update entry-level positions for students who are about to graduate.

"Apart from job postings, Socso has taken the proactive measure to organise various programmes for students.

"This year alone, 38 employability programmes were held with more than 2,400 participants.

"We also advise graduates not to be choosy, as the labour market may not be as optimistic as previously projected due to the Covid-19 impact.

"Graduates who have challenges in determining suitable jobs can contact any of the 54 Socso branch offices nationwide for assistance in employment services.

Socso's career counsellor can provide one-to-one support to assist graduates using various tools such as active labour market programmes to assist and facilitate them in obtaining employment opportunities.

"Graduates may also keep up to date with vacancies posted through Socso's job portal through eisjobs.perkeso.gov.my."

Meanwhile, JobsMalaysia director Mustafa Kamal Bawaihi said there were some 20,000 job opportunities available as of May 19 for entry-level positions on its portal.

"As of May 19, the three sectors with the highest job offers are in the financial sector (insurance and takaful), manufacturing and education, " he said.

He also advised young graduates to ensure they had the right knowledge about their work and were comfortable with online services.

"At the same time, JobsMalaysia encourages employers to carry out their interview and employment process online, " he said.

Malaysia country manager for JobStreet Gan Bock Herm said the demand for fresh graduates remained strong and that the portal expected to see a further increase in job opportunities in the coming months.

A recent study by JobStreet revealed that job availability, especially in IT, food and beverage, government, health sectors, is high, with job applications recording a growth of up to 129 per cent.

"Based on our assessment of search data on the JobStreet platform, roles in IT, software and manufacturing industries are among the most sought after, seeing surges in search (engine) by as much as 250 per cent for software-related roles, " the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that among the hardest hit industries were tourism and travel sectors which were forced to scale back their operations.

"However, these industries will likely turn more extensively towards personalisation and tailored customer experiences using digital technology, " he said.

He said the job portal had also introduced a new initiative called #WorkNow, which was aimed towards mitigating the rise of unemployment in the country.

By including the hashtag at the "Additional Info" section of their JobStreet profile, job seekers can indicate to potential employers their availability and immediate readiness to work.

"Employers too can instantly identify job seekers that fit their immediate talent needs, " he said.