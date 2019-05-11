Foodpanda to probe, remove delivery bags dumped in Gombak jungle

PHOTO: Facebook/Andy Hickson
Jade Chan
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Foodpanda will immediately investigate and remove the dumping of its food delivery bags in a jungle in Gombak, Kuala Lumpur.

"In light of the recent discovery of the alleged illegal dumping of Foodpanda delivery bags in the jungle, we will be launching an investigation into this immediately," the company said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 5).

"We are in touch with Andy Hickson (the person who made the revelation), who has been kind enough to agree to show us the exact location so that we can effectively remove the bags immediately."

Foodpanda said it worked with suppliers to properly dispose of unusable delivery bags.

"They are dismantled, sorted by material type, then sent to recycling facilities," it said.

"As sustainability is an important initiative for Foodpanda, with the launch of opt-out where customers can choose not to receive single-use plastic cutlery with their order, we assure that this is a matter of the utmost importance for us to understand."

On Sunday, Hickson posted a video of rubbish dumped in the forest which is near the Hospital Orang Asli Gombak on Jalan Gombak, Kuala Lumpur.

Posted by Andy Hickson on Sunday, 3 November 2019

The bright pink delivery bags with Foodpanda's logo stood out among the piles of plastic bags, plastic bottles and other waste discarded at the illegal dumpsite.

StarMetro also reached out to the local authorities on the matter.

The Selayang Municipal Council said the site came under the Gombak Public Works Department's (JKR) purview.

Gombak JKR could not be reached at press time for comments.

More about
malaysia Food delivery services Recycling

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook

SERVICES