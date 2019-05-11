Foodpanda to probe, remove delivery bags dumped in Gombak jungle

PETALING JAYA - Foodpanda will immediately investigate and remove the dumping of its food delivery bags in a jungle in Gombak, Kuala Lumpur.

"In light of the recent discovery of the alleged illegal dumping of Foodpanda delivery bags in the jungle, we will be launching an investigation into this immediately," the company said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 5).

"We are in touch with Andy Hickson (the person who made the revelation), who has been kind enough to agree to show us the exact location so that we can effectively remove the bags immediately."

Foodpanda said it worked with suppliers to properly dispose of unusable delivery bags.

"They are dismantled, sorted by material type, then sent to recycling facilities," it said.

"As sustainability is an important initiative for Foodpanda, with the launch of opt-out where customers can choose not to receive single-use plastic cutlery with their order, we assure that this is a matter of the utmost importance for us to understand."

On Sunday, Hickson posted a video of rubbish dumped in the forest which is near the Hospital Orang Asli Gombak on Jalan Gombak, Kuala Lumpur.

The bright pink delivery bags with Foodpanda's logo stood out among the piles of plastic bags, plastic bottles and other waste discarded at the illegal dumpsite.

StarMetro also reached out to the local authorities on the matter.

The Selayang Municipal Council said the site came under the Gombak Public Works Department's (JKR) purview.

Gombak JKR could not be reached at press time for comments.