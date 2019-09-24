Former 1MDB chief executive: Jho Low had direct access to Najib

KUALA LUMPUR - Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, had "direct access" to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, the High Court heard on Monday (Sept 23).

Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, told the court that he had observed himself - especially while he was working at Terengganu Investment Authority Berhad (TIA) - how Low can contact Najib directly at multiple occasions.

"I can see that he has direct access to Najib. For example, during TIA's board of directors' meetings, he can directly contact Najib to ask for his views and guidance (on matters discussed)," said Shahrol, who was reading from his witness statement.

Shahrol is the 9th witness in Najib's 1MDB trial.

He added that Low also had access to Najib at both his private residence in Jalan Langgak Duta here and his official residence as the then-deputy prime minister at Sri Satria, Putrajaya when he was the deputy prime minister of Malaysia from January 2004 to April 2009.

"For example - in March 2009 - Low asked me to see the chief executive officer of Mubadala Petroleum at Najib's official residence at Sri Satria. At that time, I saw clearly how Low had direct access to Najib," he said.