Former aide questioned for more than 7 hours over sexual assault allegations against Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who alleged he was sexually assaulted by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has left Bukit Aman after being quizzed for more than seven hours.

Speaking to reporters, Yusoff demanded that people who were not part of his family to not get involved.

"This granduncle is someone I meet once a year during Hari Raya and all of a sudden, he is an expert on my life.

"It is surprising but my family has already issued a statement on the matter and I will leave it at that," he said on Monday (Dec 9) night.

His granduncle, Mohideen Abdul Kader, believed Yusoff was being manipulated by certain politicians to serve their interests.

He claimed that none of the family members including those close to Yusoff were told about what happened.

Yusoff's lawyer Datuk Haniff Khatri Abdulla said they were aware of certain individuals claiming to be family members, making reckless comments.

"So far, there has not been any threat to my client's safety, but we still need to be cautious," he said.

When asked, Haniff said Yusoff has already informed the police at length on why there was a delay in lodging a police report.