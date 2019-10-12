Former aide questioned for more than 7 hours over sexual assault allegations against Anwar

Yusoff (right) with his lawyer.
Austin Cameons
Justin Zack
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who alleged he was sexually assaulted by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has left Bukit Aman after being quizzed for more than seven hours.

Speaking to reporters, Yusoff demanded that people who were not part of his family to not get involved.

"This granduncle is someone I meet once a year during Hari Raya and all of a sudden, he is an expert on my life.

"It is surprising but my family has already issued a statement on the matter and I will leave it at that," he said on Monday (Dec 9) night.

His granduncle, Mohideen Abdul Kader, believed Yusoff was being manipulated by certain politicians to serve their interests.

He claimed that none of the family members including those close to Yusoff were told about what happened.

Yusoff's lawyer Datuk Haniff Khatri Abdulla said they were aware of certain individuals claiming to be family members, making reckless comments.

"So far, there has not been any threat to my client's safety, but we still need to be cautious," he said.

When asked, Haniff said Yusoff has already informed the police at length on why there was a delay in lodging a police report.

"I'm not at liberty to divulge it to the public today as it is part of the statement he gave to police.

"He wants justice and police are investigating the matter. Of course, if what he says is true and the incident did happen, then he expects police to take appropriate action by recommending what needs to be recommended to the Attorney General.

"On the other hand, he is not a young boy and he understands that if he is coming out with a lie, then he will also be paying the price," said Haniff.

He said police have told them that they had opened investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

On Saturday (Dec 7), Yusoff lodged a report urging police to investigate his statutory declaration.

Yusoff, a former staff member of Anwar, lodged the report at the Sentul district police headquarters.

He claimed in his report that the alleged incident occurred at Anwar's residence in Segambut on Oct 2 last year.

He also claimed to be worried about his safety and felt threatened by certain parties after holding a press conference over the issue on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Yusoff also made a sworn statement that he was sexually assaulted by the PKR president on Oct 2 last year, however, the matter was denied by Anwar, who claimed he was campaigning in the Port Dickson by-election on that day.

