Former auditor-general: Najib promised a probe

KUALA LUMPUR - Former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang told the High Court that he agreed to exclude the issue of two different versions of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial statements in its final audit report as the then prime minister promised a probe into the matter.

He said he was called to a meeting by Datuk Seri Najib Razak's principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh to discuss the audit report at Najib's office on Feb 22,2016.

Then chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa was also present, he testified.

Ambrin said Najib asked him for a briefing on serious issues that were found during the audit, adding that he (Ambrin) raised the matter of 1MDB having two different financial statements.

"He promised me that the relevant authorities will investigate and get to the bottom of it, " the witness said.

Ambrin, 66, was under examination-in-chief by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram in the joint trial of Najib and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, dubbed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) trial, yesterday.

The court had earlier heard of a coordination meeting on Feb 24,2016, to discuss amendments on the audit report.

Ambrin said Ali instructed him and former National Audit Department (NAD) audit director Saadatul Nafisah Bashir Ahmad to be in the Feb 24 meeting with the remaining members of the 1MDB audit team to wait outside.