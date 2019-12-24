Former Japan badminton coach dies, 8 days away from joining Malaysian Badminton association

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Former Japan badminton team coach, Izuan Ibrahim (pic) died on Monday (Dec 23), just eight days shy of starting work as a coach at the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

According to Sinar Harian, Izuan, 35, was in Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM), in Kubang Kerian since Dec 19 before his death around 7.20pm.

Prior to this, he was reported to have undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in the brain, which caused intracranial bleeding and left him unconscious.

Izuan leaves behind his wife Siti Marsyhtah Muhammad and three children.

According to the Kelantan Badminton Association (PBNK) president Dr Naharuddin Hashim, Izuan's demise was very sudden and a shock to those in the badminton scene.

"This is a huge loss to the world of badminton.

"Arwah (the deceased) was a good example as he had credibility and was dedicated to his job," he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Izuan's body is expected to be buried at the Dato' Kampung Banggol Muslim cemetery by midnight.

