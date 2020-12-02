Former Malaysian Education Minister denies gambling habit claims

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was a "corrupt" person who tried to implicate Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in a solar hybrid project case to evade corruption charges against him, the High Court heard.

The defence team of the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accused the former Education Minister of striking a deal with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and prosecutors to become a "star witness" in exchange for him escaping prosecution.

Yesterday, the court heard claims by Rosmah's defence team about Mahdzir's "gambling habit" and how he had sought for a RM60 million (S$20.1 million) bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Shamsul for approving the solar hybrid project.

During cross-examination on the fourth day of Rosmah's graft trial, lead defence counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh said that Mahdzir had originally wanted Saidi to appoint a "Haji Puad" as a consultant for the project, adding that this person would act as a conduit for the money that Mahdzir was supposed to receive.

Jagjit: I put it to you that you had demanded 20 per cent of the project cost from Saidi and he disagreed.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: After discussing with Saidi, he agreed to pay you RM1 million per month for a period of five years which makes this a total of RM60 million.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: After Saidi agreed to pay the RM1 million per month for five years, you, in your minutes (on the project), made a note to "expedite the papers for the Finance Ministry immediately".

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: You initially asked for 20 per cent which would amount to RM250 million but they disagreed and reduced the amount to RM1 million per month for five years.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: This makes you the most corrupt Education Minister since Aug 31,1957.