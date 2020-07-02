Former Malaysian education minister: I was pressured by Rosmah

Read also

"Since Rosmah herself had spoken to me (about it), I felt that I needed to take it seriously as she is the wife of the prime minister who is influential and wields authority.

"Her authority is proven when she, as the prime minister's wife, ordered me, the education minister, to 'review' and 'speed up' the solar hybrid project."

Mahdzir said that intense pressure to approve the proposal also came from Saidi and Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah (Saidi's business partner), who threatened him.

"After April 2016, Rayyan started to pressure me to give the solar hybrid project to Jepak Holdings.

"Rayyan told me to just follow the instructions of the prime minister and there was no need to go through the technical process," he said, adding that Rayyan said this after he informed them that the Education Ministry had sent the application to the Technical Committee.

"Rayyan threatened me by saying that I would not be education minister for long because I did not follow Najib's orders," he said.

Mahdzir noted that the solar hybrid system demanded careful planning as the needs and challenges of Sarawak rural schools had to be taken into account.

"I also doubted Jepak Holdings' capabilities to carry out the project, especially one of a scale such as this," he said.