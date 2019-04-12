Former Malaysian PM Najib: Jho Low arranged my meetings with Saudi King

KUALA LUMPUR - Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho was the one who arranged meetings between former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and Saudi Arabia ruler King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard on Wednesday (Dec 4).

In his testimony, Najib said that Low - better known as Jho Low - had told him that King Abdullah admired Malaysia's ability to practice moderation in Islam and equality between Muslims and non-Muslims.

The meetings between the former premier and King Abdullah took place during a series of visits to Riyadh and Jeddah.

"According to Jho Low, King Abdullah wanted to confer me with the highest civilian honour in Saudi Arabia, which was the King Abdulaziz Order of Merit (1st Class)," he said.

The award had been previously conferred on former US president Barack Obama and Russian president Vladimir Putin.