Former PAS deputy chief charged with money laundering, corruption involving $1.3 million

Former Parti Islam SeMalaysia deputy president Nasharudin Mat Isa pleaded not guilty to all 33 charges read to him.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia - Former Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) deputy president Nasharudin Mat Isa claimed trial to three counts of money laundering and 30 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to about RM4 million (S$1.3 million) at the Sessions Court here on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Nasharudin pleaded not guilty to all 33 charges read to him in front of Sessions Court judge Rozilah Salleh.

For the three counts of money laundering, Nasharudin, 57, was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA), which carries a prison term of a maximum of 15 years or a fine of five times the amount of money gained from the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

He had allegedly committed the offence at the Country Heights CIMB Bank branch between November and December 2018.

For the 30 counts of CBT, he was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of no less than two years and no more than 20 years and with whipping and liable to a fine upon conviction.

He had allegedly committed the offence at the Country Heights CIMB Bank branch and Menara Felda Maybank branch between 2015 and 2018.

Judge Rozilah set bail at RM80,000 with one surety for the three counts of money laundering and RM250,000 with one surety for the 30 CBT charges.

Nasharudin also has to surrender his passport to the court until the case is over.

The prosecution was led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Public Prosecutors Allan Suman Pillai and Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh, while Nasharudin's legal team was led by lawyer Md Yunos Shariff.

More about
malaysia money laundering Corruption politicians

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
23 people taken to hospital after accident involving lorry and van at Admiralty Road West
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES