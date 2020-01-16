Former world No. 1 shuttler Lee Chong Wei to be immortalised in wax

PETALING JAYA - Badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei is set to join another Malaysian, Hollywood luminary Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, on the international stage as wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

He will be the first Malaysian athlete and second figure to have a wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

"I never imagined a wax figure of myself!" an elated Lee wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

"Thank you @madametussaudshongkong for the privilege and I'm extremely honoured to be the first Malaysian sportsman to join the list.

"Special shout-out to the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong team, who were extremely patient and detailed during the detailing session. It was definitely a first for me!" he added.

Lee's six-hour sitting session with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong was also shown in an official video, where the former world No.1 shuttler greeted fans excitedly with, "Hello everyone. It's been so long! I'm Lee Chong Wei. Thank you for your continuous support!"

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong said in a statement that Lee was not only cooperative during the sitting session, but also jovial.

Lee said he was also impressed at how they recorded his details so meticulously, including the colour of his hair and eyes.

"I'm extremely honoured and grateful to be representing Malaysia. I hope my wax figure will inspire more Malaysians to showcase their talent on the global stage," he said.