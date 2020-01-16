Former world No. 1 shuttler Lee Chong Wei to be immortalised in wax

Intricate process: Chong Wei recently had a six-hour sitting session with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to record his physical details for the wax figure.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
TARRENCE TAN
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei is set to join another Malaysian, Hollywood luminary Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, on the international stage as wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

He will be the first Malaysian athlete and second figure to have a wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

"I never imagined a wax figure of myself!" an elated Lee wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

"Thank you @madametussaudshongkong for the privilege and I'm extremely honoured to be the first Malaysian sportsman to join the list.

"Special shout-out to the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong team, who were extremely patient and detailed during the detailing session. It was definitely a first for me!" he added.

Lee's six-hour sitting session with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong was also shown in an official video, where the former world No.1 shuttler greeted fans excitedly with, "Hello everyone. It's been so long! I'm Lee Chong Wei. Thank you for your continuous support!"

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong said in a statement that Lee was not only cooperative during the sitting session, but also jovial.

Lee said he was also impressed at how they recorded his details so meticulously, including the colour of his hair and eyes.

"I'm extremely honoured and grateful to be representing Malaysia. I hope my wax figure will inspire more Malaysians to showcase their talent on the global stage," he said.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong head of marketing Bobo Yu hoped that Lee's figure at its exhibition would attract more sports fans around the world.

"We are indeed privileged to have such a brilliant athlete joining us. We hope this will attract sports aficionados from Malaysia and all over the world to come and experience the magic of badminton displayed through the badminton superstar," Yu said.

Lee, who retired from badminton last year, was ranked world No.1 for a record 349 weeks. He was also appointed Malaysia's chef-de-mission for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

More about
Lee Chong Wei malaysia celebrities Tourist attractions

TRENDING

Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Chinese woman&#039;s song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Chinese woman's song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES