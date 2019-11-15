Foul stench leads to discovery of teacher's body in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU - The body of a teacher, who was believed to have died from a heart attack, was found several days later in her room here.

The woman, identified as Kujaimah Jandih, 27, was found dead by her housemates, who had initially thought that a stench in the house was from rubbish.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said the housemates only decided to check Kujaimah's room after they could not bear the smell at about 6pm on Wednesday (Nov 13).

"They were shocked to find her lying lifeless on the floor," he said on Thursday (Nov 14).

He said the body was taken to hospital and medical examiners confirmed that Kujaimah had been dead for about four days.

ACP Habibi said there were injuries on Kujaimah's head, believed sustained when she fell following a heart attack.

"There are so far no signs of foul play in this case," he said.

He said the victim's father also confirmed that she has a heart problem.