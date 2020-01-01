Four 13-year-old Malaysian boys arrested over stolen motorcycles

PETALING JAYA: Four teenagers have been detained in connection with stolen motorcycles in the Petaling Jaya area.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspects, all aged 13, were detained on Monday (Dec 30) in Damansara.

"We have recovered three stolen motorcycles.

"We are investigating further to ascertain the number of cases that they were involved in," he said.

In an unrelated case, A 27-year-old man was detained in connection with a series of robberies following a police raid on a house in Desa Perangsang here on Monday.

"We recovered various items believed to be stolen," ACP Mohd Zani said.

"We also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used in the robberies," he added.

This article was first published in The Star.