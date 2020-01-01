Four 13-year-old Malaysian boys arrested over stolen motorcycles

The stolen motorcycles recovered from the teenage suspects
Farik Zolkepl
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA: Four teenagers have been detained in connection with stolen motorcycles in the Petaling Jaya area.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspects, all aged 13, were detained on Monday (Dec 30) in Damansara.

"We have recovered three stolen motorcycles.

"We are investigating further to ascertain the number of cases that they were involved in," he said.

In an unrelated case, A 27-year-old man was detained in connection with a series of robberies following a police raid on a house in Desa Perangsang here on Monday.

"We recovered various items believed to be stolen," ACP Mohd Zani said.

"We also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used in the robberies," he added.

This article was first published in The Star.

More about
malaysia crime Motorcycles

TRENDING

Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
Singapore&#039;s second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room

SERVICES