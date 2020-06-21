Four-year-old Malaysian toddler survives car crash, but not his family

A four-year-old boy was orphaned when his family, including his younger brother, was killed in a collision along Jalan Ipoh-Gerik near Kampung Kuak, Sauk.

Ammar Aiman Abdul Hakim sustained light injuries during the 10:40pm accident on Friday, said Kuala Kangsar OCPD Asst Comm Razali Ibrahim.

He said the accident claimed the lives of the father, Abdul Hakim Hashim, a 32-year-old engineer with the Manjung Municipal Council; the mother, Nurul Huda Arifin, a 31-year-old assistant agriculture engineer; and two-year-old Adib Aiman.

According to NST, Nurul Huda was five months pregnant with her first daughter.

“When we arrived, the victims were trapped in their car. Nurul Huda died on the spot.

“Abdul Hakim was pronounced dead at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital at about 12:15am on Saturday and Adib Aiman died five minutes later,” he said, adding that all were from Felda Trolak Timur.

The family was heading towards Gerik.

“The driver of a 4WD vehicle, a 33-year-old logging supervisor, injured his right knee,” said ACP Razali.

The collision is believed to have taken place when the 4WD vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction, went out of control and swerved into their path.

“The car spun and crashed into a ditch on the left,” he said.

A post-mortem report showed that Abdul Hakim died from abdominal injury while his wife and son died from head injuries.

ACP Razali said the 4WD driver would be remanded for four days.

A check found that he had 27 traffic summonses, he said.