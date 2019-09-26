Freak storm hits Penang, uproots trees and causes traffic chaos

GEORGE TOWN - A freak storm hit Penang on Wednesday (Sept 25) evening, uprooting trees and causing traffic congestion on the island.
Traffic jams on the island worsened during rush hour due to debris from a fallen tree at Jalan Masjid Negeri here.
Social media was also abuzz with images of uprooted trees around the island.
In Kampung Rawa, Sungai Pinang, a tree fell onto a factory bus while another uprooted tree fell onto a Chinese temple near Jalan Macallum in George Town. However, no casualties were reported in the incidents. At the time of writing, personnel from state Fire & Rescue Department and Penang Island City Council are still clearing the debris at affected areas. State Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the freak storm recorded high wind speeds with the highest recorded at around 40km per hour. "As we speak, work is being carried out to remove the uprooted trees," he said.
Read also
In Kampung Rawa, Sungai Pinang, a tree fell onto a factory bus while another uprooted tree fell onto a Chinese temple near Jalan Macallum in George Town.
However, no casualties were reported in the incidents.
At the time of writing, personnel from state Fire & Rescue Department and Penang Island City Council are still clearing the debris at affected areas.
State Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the freak storm recorded high wind speeds with the highest recorded at around 40km per hour.
"As we speak, work is being carried out to remove the uprooted trees," he said.