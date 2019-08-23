Fuming passengers and patient ones too at KLIA airport after hours of delay

SEPANG: Thousands of passengers were left exasperated after a first-ever system disruption at both terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) caused hours of delay.
London-bound Kelly Robertson, 41, said the glitch was one of her worst travelling experiences.
"Not only am I stuck here for at least five hours until my next flight, I don't have enough cash in my wallet.
"Besides that, it's really hot and stuffy in here, " said Robertson when met at KLIA at noon.
The disruption also caused credit card transactions at retail outlets and restaurants to be affected.
Passengers were advised by airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to use cash instead.
"Please look out for the ATMs or Bureau De Change should you need to use the ringgit, our local currency. KLIA2 terminal is not affected by this, " MAHB tweeted.
Fortunately, the credit card transaction system, which was down at around 2pm, was rectified at close to 3pm.
Australian businessman Lee Wei, 40, said he was irritated after having to cancel several planned meetings.
"Even the WiFi is down; it never really works anyway, " he fumed.
Checks by The Star at around noon found a congested KLIA with passengers forming long lines at the check-in counters. However, some travellers took it all in their stride and even had a good word to say about the airport staff. A 48-year-old local passenger, who did not wish to be named, praised KLIA employees for being helpful and responsive to their needs. "In times like this, it is really crucial to have supportive and patient staff. Good job in handling this awful situation." Iranian mechanical engineer Mahdi Ebadi, 32, who arrived at the airport for an Australia-bound flight, praised the airport ambassadors for their helpfulness and courtesy, Bernama reported. A local passenger Mohd Hafiz Zulkifli, 25, who was travelling to Kedah with three family members, said he was always prepared for delays and made it a habit to arrive early at airports.
