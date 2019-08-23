Fuming passengers and patient ones too at KLIA airport after hours of delay

SEPANG: Thousands of passengers were left exasperated after a first-ever system disruption at both terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) caused hours of delay.

London-bound Kelly Robertson, 41, said the glitch was one of her worst travelling experiences.

"Not only am I stuck here for at least five hours until my next flight, I don't have enough cash in my wallet.

"Besides that, it's really hot and stuffy in here, " said Robertson when met at KLIA at noon.

The disruption also caused credit card transactions at retail outlets and restaurants to be affected.

Passengers were advised by airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to use cash instead.

"Please look out for the ATMs or Bureau De Change should you need to use the ringgit, our local currency. KLIA2 terminal is not affected by this, " MAHB tweeted.

Fortunately, the credit card transaction system, which was down at around 2pm, was rectified at close to 3pm.

Australian businessman Lee Wei, 40, said he was irritated after having to cancel several planned meetings.

"Even the WiFi is down; it never really works anyway, " he fumed.