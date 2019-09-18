Furniture booth catches fire in JB mall, but public snuffs it out

JOHOR BARU - A furniture booth inside Mid Valley Southkey Mall in Johor Baru caught fire, resulting in the destruction of some of the displayed items.

Johor Baru Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hazrul Rahmad said the department was notified of the incident around 2.45pm on Wednesday (Sept 18).

"The fire destroyed about 30ft x 30 ft area of the display area.

"The fire was subdued by the public using one hose reel and a fire extinguisher.

He added that they were still trying to determine the total damage caused by the fire.

The incident was caught on video by mall visitors and went viral on social media.