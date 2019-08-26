Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users

JOHOR BARU - While proposals from the Special Cabinet Committee to tackle persistent congestion on the Causeway here have received positive feedback, many are wondering when they will be implemented.

Atirah Nordin, who works as a shop assistant in Singapore, said the solutions outlined would only make a difference when put in place.

"They all look good on paper and I am sure it will be effective in easing the congestion here but we need to see them implemented before we can feel relief, " the 36-year-old said.

"I hope they will not take too long to study and discuss the matter but instead take immediate action as it has been a problem which has been tormenting us for years."

Another frequent traveller, clerk S. Avines, 23, said the most obvious step to take was to deploy more immigration officers at checkpoint counters.

"Widening the Causeway may help reduce the congestion, but the more important thing is to have more counters open, especially during peak hours.

"Increasing manpower should be the primary focus right now, and I hope the government will hire additional staff as soon as possible, " he said.